NFL owners approved a new rule Tuesday that will spot the ball at the 25-yard line as a result of fair catches and touchbacks coming on kickoffs.
The new rule now mirrors the college rule and will be a one-season trial for 2023. The ball is placed at the 25 regardless of where the fair catch is made inside the 25.
The rule’s intent is to reduce injuries by incentivizing fair catches on kickoffs. NFL leadership said in March that marking the ball at the 25 could reduce injuries that occur during kickoffs by 25 percent.
However, the rule was universally panned by special teams coordinators across the league. Coaches and players say the new rule will just lead to more squib kicks, which can’t be fair caught and would have to be returned — turning the intent of the rule on its head.
The measure was introduced by the competition committee in March and made it out of the panel unanimously.
New Jet Rodgers tweaks calf muscle
Aaron Rodgers was feeling right at home with the New York Jets before he tweaked his right calf at the start of organized team activities on Tuesday.
The injury is minor, and Rodgers said he shifted to taking a “vet day” but remained on the field for the workouts to watch backup Zach Wilson operate the offense.
“I just tweaked my calf in a little pre-practice conditioning,” Rodgers said with an ear-to-ear grin. “I don’t know. I don’t think it’s too serious.”
A momentary setback in the grand scheme, Rodgers said he’s feeling more confident and comfortable with his decision to join the Jets in a trade last month from the Green Bay Packers.
“I have an excitement about coming down Jets Drive. Every day, there’s been something that’s been a special sign that reminds me I’m in the right place,” Rodgers said.
Damar Hamlin going at full speed
Hours after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Damar Hamlin would be held out of on-field work this month, No. 3 was on the field and participating in full-speed position workouts.
Hamlin defended receivers and participated in an interception drill among other work on Tuesday as the Bills had their second day of organized team activities.
He was not wearing a helmet, which could meet McDermott’s label of “limited participant.”
“He has not been practicing. We’re going to just continue to take it one day at a time. We’re going to continue to support Damar in every way possible,” McDermott said.
In individual work on Tuesday, Hamlin also hit the blocking sled and participated in agility drills.
Hamlin, 25, said last month he plans to be part of the team in every way imaginable as he transitions from the recovery phase, approved by multiple physicians, of his Jan. 2 cardiac incident on the field at Cincinnati.
Goodell’s contract to be extended
NFL owners are finalizing terms of a contract extension with commissioner Roger Goodell.
Goodell tipped his hat to owners huddled in Eagan, Minnesota, for two days to discuss league business and rules changes.
“It’s not extended today. That’s for sure,” Goodell said of his pending contract extension with a focus on league-wide matters.
There was no approval of the sale of the Washington Commanders at the meeting, but Goodell said owners are ready to approve Josh Harris’s bid to buy the franchise from Daniel Snyder.
Devin McCourty to be NBC studio analyst
Three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty will join NBC Sports’ Sunday night pregame show, “Football Night in America,” as a studio analyst, the network announced Tuesday.
McCourty is no stranger to the world of television, having served as an analyst on CBS’ “NFL Today” last year while still an active player. He also was a guest host on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” earlier this year.
McCourty, 35, announced his retirement on March 10. McCourty’s twin brother, Jason, joined NFL Network last year.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Devin McCourty had 971 tackles, 35 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries while starting all 205 career games in which he played with the Patriots. He was selected by New England with the 27th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.
