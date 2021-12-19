NFL: Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium.

 Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills largely relied on defense for a much-needed victory, defeating the visiting Carolina Panthers 31-14 on Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Allen was 19-of-34 passing for 210 yards and an interception, though he was sacked four times.

Devin Singletary rushed for 86 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown for Buffalo (8-6), which won for just the third time in its past seven games.

Dolphins 31, Jets 24: Tua Tagovailoa, making up for a pick-six moments earlier, threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker with 3:37 left in the game, leading the Miami Dolphins to a win over the visiting New York Jets.

Steelers 19, Titans 13: Chris Boswell kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers forced four turnovers in a much-needed home win over the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh (7-6-1) won for just the second time in its last six games despite getting outgained 317-168 and holding the ball for less than 21 minutes.

Cowboys 21, Giants 6: Dak Prescott threw for 217 yards and a touchdown and the visiting Dallas Cowboys forced four turnovers en route to a victory over the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.

Texans 30, Jaguars 16: Brandin Cooks recorded his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season while Ka’imi Fairbairn booted a pair of 50-plus-yard field goals as the Houston Texans completed a season sweep of the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars with a victory at TIAA Bank Field.

Lions 30, Cardinals 12: Jared Goff passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns and the host Detroit Lions upset the Arizona Cardinals.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (2-11-1), who entered the week with the league’s worst record. Josh Reynolds made six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown, while Craig Reynolds rushed for 112 yards on 26 carries.

Bengals 15, Broncos 10: Joe Burrow was 15-of-22 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown, Tyler Boyd had five receptions for 96 yards and a score, and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals beat the Denver Broncos.

49ers 31, Falcons 13: An early defensive stand gave the San Francisco 49ers all of the momentum and they never looked back while coasting to a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Santa Clara, Calif.

The 49ers stopped the Atlanta Falcons four times from the 1-yard line on the opening possession of the game to set the tone.

Packers 31, Ravens 30: Aaron Rodgers passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Green Bay Packers edged the Baltimore Ravens to clinch the NFC North division title.

The Packers (11-3) won for the fourth time in five games and maintained control of the top seed in the NFC playoffs by sweating out a wild finish.