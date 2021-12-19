Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills largely relied on defense for a much-needed victory, defeating the visiting Carolina Panthers 31-14 on Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Allen was 19-of-34 passing for 210 yards and an interception, though he was sacked four times.
Devin Singletary rushed for 86 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown for Buffalo (8-6), which won for just the third time in its past seven games.
Dolphins 31, Jets 24: Tua Tagovailoa, making up for a pick-six moments earlier, threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker with 3:37 left in the game, leading the Miami Dolphins to a win over the visiting New York Jets.
Steelers 19, Titans 13: Chris Boswell kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers forced four turnovers in a much-needed home win over the Tennessee Titans.
Pittsburgh (7-6-1) won for just the second time in its last six games despite getting outgained 317-168 and holding the ball for less than 21 minutes.
Cowboys 21, Giants 6: Dak Prescott threw for 217 yards and a touchdown and the visiting Dallas Cowboys forced four turnovers en route to a victory over the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.
Texans 30, Jaguars 16: Brandin Cooks recorded his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season while Ka’imi Fairbairn booted a pair of 50-plus-yard field goals as the Houston Texans completed a season sweep of the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars with a victory at TIAA Bank Field.
Lions 30, Cardinals 12: Jared Goff passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns and the host Detroit Lions upset the Arizona Cardinals.
Amon-Ra St. Brown caught eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (2-11-1), who entered the week with the league’s worst record. Josh Reynolds made six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown, while Craig Reynolds rushed for 112 yards on 26 carries.
Bengals 15, Broncos 10: Joe Burrow was 15-of-22 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown, Tyler Boyd had five receptions for 96 yards and a score, and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals beat the Denver Broncos.
49ers 31, Falcons 13: An early defensive stand gave the San Francisco 49ers all of the momentum and they never looked back while coasting to a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Santa Clara, Calif.
The 49ers stopped the Atlanta Falcons four times from the 1-yard line on the opening possession of the game to set the tone.
Packers 31, Ravens 30: Aaron Rodgers passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Green Bay Packers edged the Baltimore Ravens to clinch the NFC North division title.
The Packers (11-3) won for the fourth time in five games and maintained control of the top seed in the NFC playoffs by sweating out a wild finish.