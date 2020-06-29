Nashua High School North football coach Dante Laurendi said, like everybody else, he was surprised when he learned the New England Patriots signed veteran quarterback Cam Newton Sunday night.
Since Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots’ only off-season moves at quarterback prior to adding Newton were signing undrafted rookie free agents J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke and veteran Brian Hoyer.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots signed Newton, who led the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50 and was the NFL MVP in 2015, to a one-year deal that is incentive based and can be worth up to $7.5 million.
“They’ve been quiet for so long through the draft,” said Laurendi, who is a Patriots and New York Giants fan. “I was surprised they haven’t made any moves. This is a pretty big signing as far as name goes.”
Laurendi is one of several New Hampshire high school football coaches intrigued by Newton joining New England.
Newton, 31, missed all but two games last season due to shoulder and foot injuries. He also underwent shoulder surgery at the end of the 2018 season. In 2017, Newton had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff on the same shoulder.
Newton owns a 59.6 career completion percentage and has thrown for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns, along with 108 interceptions. The Auburn University product and No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft has also rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns on 934 career carries.
“I think, to me, it’s how healthy is he?” said new Goffstown coach Nick Hoffman, who is a Patriots fan. “When he’s healthy, certainly he can still be one of the top quarterbacks in the league. His skill set is very unique compared to a lot of other quarterbacks.”
Newton’s main competition for the starting job is likely fellow former Auburn University quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who played in three games for the Patriots last year. Stidham completed two of his four passing attempts for 14 yards and was intercepted once. New England drafted Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
“I think they needed to have more competition there,” said Trinity of Manchester coach and longtime Patriots fan Rob Cathcart, who led the Pioneers to the 2019 NHIAA Division III title. “What if Stidham didn’t prove to be the answer? Then you go with Hoyer, who you know is just kind of a stopgap. Where Newton and Stidham will compete for the job, it will be a better competition level for both.”
Plymouth Regional High School coach Chris Sanborn, who is entering his 22nd season with the program and led the Bobcats to three straight Division II titles from 2016-2018, said competing against a proven veteran like Newton could have either positive or negative impact on Stidham.
“It could be huge,” said Sanborn, who said he is still getting over Brady leaving New England. “You always want to be pushed and I’m not sure Hoyer would push (Stidham). He’s more of a backup. It can also go the other way. A young guy like Stidham, you bring in a veteran like Cam Newton, it could be a hostile situation.”
Hammond said with Newton under center, New England can stay within its offensive philosophy and add a few wrinkles to capitalize on his skill set. Practicing against Newton will also benefit the Patriots’ defense, Hammond said.
“They’re transitioning to become a more run-first offense and adding the quarterback element into that in any capacity drastically changes your run game and the way defenses are going to approach them,” Hammond said. “The other added benefit is actually defensively. Defending a mobile quarterback and the read-option has been difficult for them for a handful of years so adding one of the best in the league and seeing him on a daily basis should help them.”
Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon, who roots for the Dallas Cowboys but is a fan of Patriots coach Bill Belichick, echoed Hammond’s sentiments about what Newton can bring to what he expects will be a run-heavy New England offense this year.
“I’m a big fan of dual-threat quarterbacks,” said Lauzon, who led the Lancers to their first Division I championship since 1998 last season. “They just bring a whole other element the defense has to prepare for ... His ability to get out of the pocket, escape bad situations is something they haven’t been able to do. If they ever got beat, especially in big games, it’s because teams were able to get defensive pressure on Brady.”
Sanborn said Newton’s signing is good for a Patriots fan base that has dealt with Brady’s departure and seeing former tight end Rob Gronkowski come out of retirement to join him in Tampa Bay this offseason.
“Patriots fans are disappointed losing Brady and Gronk wasn’t playing but it felt like a loss,” Sanborn said. “It gives more excitement about the season and gets people fired up again.”