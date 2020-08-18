The Patriots will host at least their first two home games without fans in the stands.
After a meeting with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board, it was determined that Gillette Stadium wouldn’t be allowed to host any fans through the end of September. That means New England’s Sept. 13 opener against the Dolphins and Sept. 27 game against the Raiders will both be played in front of empty stadiums. Three MLS matches have also been canceled.
The Patriots have previously hoped to operate the stadium at 20% capacity during the pandemic, but now that won’t happen until October at the earliest.
The team said it will communicate directly with ticket holders regarding refunds. “We would have welcomed the opportunity to host fans in August and September, but are hopeful to do so later in the season. We greatly appreciate the time and support the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board has provided throughout this process and respect their efforts as they continue to navigate the state’s phased reopening.”