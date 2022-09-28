Matt LaFleur isn’t as familiar with Brian Hoyer as his brother is, but the Packers coach will start with a strong base of knowledge if the Patriots backup quarterback is elevated to starter this week when New England plays at Green Bay on Sunday.

Mike LaFleur, the Jets’ offensive coordinator and Matt’s younger brother, has been a coach on two teams Hoyer has played for. Bill Belichick announced Wednesday that if Mac Jones’ ankle injury, which he suffered in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore, isn’t healthy enough, Hoyer will start.