NFL: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. 

 Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

D'Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards and Chuba Hubbard racked up 125 yards on the ground as the Carolina Panthers got back on track by trouncing the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.

A week after gaining only 21 rushing yards, the Panthers used a punishing ground attack right from the start on the way to snapping the Lions' three-game winning streak.