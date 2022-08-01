SPORTS-GUREGIAN-MATT-PATRICIA-DEFENDS-COLLABORATIVE-1-YB.jpg

Patriots coach Matt Patricia speaks with head coach Bill Belichick during training camp on Monday in Foxborough, Mass.

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Matt Patricia spoke with reporters Monday, and nicely, and politely, tried to make sense out of the three-man coaching cartel now trying to lead Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense.

While Bill Belichick has done his best to keep his offensive coaching strategy a mystery, it sure looks like Patricia is the conductor on that train, with Belichick in business class, and Joe Judge in the caboose.