NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones scrambles against the Cardinals during Monday night’s game.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The New England Patriots were three plays into the second half when the play clock almost hit zero. That’s when Mac Jones begrudgingly called a timeout. He looked angry as he walked toward the sideline. As the camera cut away, the quarterback let out a loud and audible expletive for the NFL world to here.

That hasn’t been unusual for Jones. At least recently. The Patriots quarterback has looked frustrated in the team’s struggling offense. We’ve seen him drop expletives in each of the last two games.