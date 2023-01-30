NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) recovers a fumble lost by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the third quarter during the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cincinnati Bengals, 13-6, at halftime.  

 Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - As his Ankle Game progressed, Patrick Mahomes limped and winced more often. He would run-hop after plays, a kind of forced gallop letting you know that, despite some of his sensational throws, he ached in ways that pain medication and clever taping techniques could not sufficiently restrain.

He's the quarterback of a football team, after all. Playing eight days after suffering a high-ankle sprain could only mean exacerbating the injury. On Sunday night, with a Super Bowl berth at stake, Mahomes threw 43 passes, braced himself to absorb three sacks from Cincinnati Bengals defenders and crashed to the Arrowhead Stadium turf several more times as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to defeat the one team that had repeatedly solved them during their showstopping era.

