FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — You could hear the joyous screams. You could see the smiles. The Patriots’ locker room was rocking on Sunday evening. Following Marcus Jones’s 84-yard game-winning punt return for a touchdown, players were happy inside Gillette Stadium.

It’s hard to win in the NFL. It’s hard to beat division opponents. It’s even harder to beat those division opponents twice. For those reasons, Patriots offensive players were happy. For other reasons, they weren’t.