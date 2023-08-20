Aug 19, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New England Patriots players reacts after a serious injury to New England Patriots defensive back Isaiah Bolden (not pictured) in the fourth quarter during game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talk with referee John Hussey (35) during their football game at Lambeau Field. The game was suspended in the fourth quarter following an injury to New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden (7). Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New England Patriots players reacts after a serious injury to New England Patriots defensive back Isaiah Bolden in the fourth quarter during game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talk with referee John Hussey (35) during their football game at Lambeau Field. The game was suspended in the fourth quarter following an injury to New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden (7). Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was released from a Wisconsin hospital early Sunday morning and returned to New England with the rest of his teammates after a scary scene ensued Saturday night.
Bolden was carted off of the field on a backboard early in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ preseason game against the Packers after briefly appearing motionless following an inadvertent hit to the helmet area from teammate Calvin Munson. Bolden was in coverage on the play, and Munson collided with the rookie cornerback while making a tackle on Packers rookie wide receiver Malik Heath after a catch.
“After undergoing a series of evaluations and being held for overnight observations, Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was transported to after sustaining an on-field injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers,” the Patriots announced in a statement. “Isaiah will travel with the team today. We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur met on the field before head official John Hussey announced the game had been suspended and was over “at the agreement of both head coaches and team leadership.”
“Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys,” Bolden tweeted Sunday morning.
Bolden suffered a concussion on the field Sunday, according to a source. The Patriots will continue to monitor his progress over the week given the unpredictable nature of brain injuries but were encouraged by what they saw from Bolden on Sunday morning.
The team also announced Sunday that they were canceling upcoming joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.
“Due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending to last night’s game, the Patriots will return to Foxborough today,” the team’s statement continued. “The joint practices that were scheduled with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday are cancelled. The team will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Nashville on Thursday for Friday night’s game.”
The Patriots held joint practices with the Packers on Wednesday and Thursday last week. The second practice became contentious with at least a half-dozen scraps breaking out on the field. Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings was ejected from practice for a hit on Green Bay rookie linebacker Keshawn Banks that came well after the whistle.
Belichick’s decision-making Saturday — initiating the decision to suspend action — resonated with Slater.
“I really appreciate what Coach Belichick did tonight,” Slater said. “He took the initiative on (suspending play). This is not the AFC Championship. We’re not playing for records. It’s preseason Game 2. When you have an injury like that, it affects a lot of guys in a lot of different ways. Clearly, our team was shaken by what happened. And I think Coach made the right decision. That was tremendous leadership by him.
“That was one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a guy who’s played for him for now 16 years to see what he did. There was no hesitation. I appreciate Coach LaFleur, as well, for standing with him on that. I think everybody acted swiftly. It was the right call in the situation.”
The Patriots knew as of Saturday night that Bolden had feeling in all of his extremities but that he had been taken to a local hospital. Belichick, Slater and quarterback Mac Jones spoke at the podium in Green Bay, and other team leaders addressed reporters in the locker room.
The topic stayed on their injured teammate, not football.
“He’s been a joy to be around,” Slater said. “He’s a young man with a lot of talent. (He) always has a smile on his face, is always positive, is always bringing great energy and effort to practice. … All the guys love him. He’s fit into our locker room seamlessly.”
Jones noted that he’s known Bolden since high school, since they faced each other in 7-on-7 tournaments.
“Definitely one of my brothers, but sounds like he’s doing a lot better from what they’re telling us,” Jones said. “So, that’s awesome.”
Bolden was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Jackson State. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound cornerback had ascended up the Patriots’ depth chart in recent weeks, getting some snaps with starters in Saturday’s preseason game.
The rookie, who ran a blazing fast 4.35-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in March, made standout plays with pass breakups in both joint practices with the Packers. He played 35 snaps on defense and special teams before Saturday’s game was suspended.