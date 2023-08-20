NFL: Preseason-New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was released from a Wisconsin hospital early Sunday morning and returned to New England with the rest of his teammates after a scary scene ensued Saturday night.

Bolden was carted off of the field on a backboard early in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ preseason game against the Packers after briefly appearing motionless following an inadvertent hit to the helmet area from teammate Calvin Munson. Bolden was in coverage on the play, and Munson collided with the rookie cornerback while making a tackle on Packers rookie wide receiver Malik Heath after a catch.