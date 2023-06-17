SPORTS-FBN-PATRIOTS-JONES-ARREST-GET

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones celebrates after a tackle against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

 Adam Glanzman/Getty Images/TNS

Police arrested New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Friday after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage.

Massachusetts State Police charged Jones with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.