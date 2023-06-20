SPORTS-FBN-PATRIOTS-JONES-YB

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones leaves East Boston Municipal Court after being arraigned on gun charges on Tuesday.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald/TNS

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones entered a not guilty plea to gun-related charges on Tuesday at East Boston Municipal Court. Jones posted $30,000 cash bond after his Friday arrest and the bail remains in place.

Jones’s next court date was set for Aug. 18, a probable cause hearing. It will come one day before the Patriots’ second preseason game at Green Bay.