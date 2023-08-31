NFL: Preseason-Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Quarterback Matt Corral, shown during the preseason with the Carolina Panthers, is a New England Patriot now.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The New England Patriots have added a second quarterback to their 53-man roster, claiming Matt Corral off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.

Corral was waived Wednesday, one day after the majority of roster cuts. He was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi and missed all of his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury suffered against the Patriots in the preseason.