NFL: New England Patriots at New York Jets

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the New York Jets on Sunday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

By the sound of it, Bill Belichick has moved on from planting seeds of doubt about his starting quarterback. He’s now into pump-up-Mac Jones mode.

The New England Patriots’ head coach praised his quarterback following the Jets win, and did so again during his Monday session with the media.