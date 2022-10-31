By the sound of it, Bill Belichick has moved on from planting seeds of doubt about his starting quarterback. He’s now into pump-up-Mac Jones mode.
The New England Patriots’ head coach praised his quarterback following the Jets win, and did so again during his Monday session with the media.
While Belichick was hesitant to commit to Jones being his starter beyond the Jets game in the lead-up to the game, he seems to be striking a different tune after watching Jones play in his first full game since Week 3.
Asked what he was most encouraged by in Jones’s performance during Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Jets, Belichick was once again highly complimentary of Jones.
“I thought Mac did a nice job. We had pressure on quite a few pass plays, more than we would like, for sure. I thought he made good decisions,” said Belichick. “Had to pull the ball down a couple of times and made some key runs for us.
“And the Jets gave us some looks at the line of scrimmage that he had to deal with in the running game. I thought he handled those well. I thought he gave us a lot of good plays.”
And some bad ones.
Jones, who has now tossed an interception in nine straight games, threw one pick that wasn’t necessarily his fault given his arm was hit, but was fortunate to have a pick-six called back right before the half due to a generous roughing-the-passer penalty.
That penalty just may have changed Jones’s fate, along with the Patriots’ fate.
In all, the Patriots quarterback completed 24 of 35 passes attempted for 194 yards. He threw one touchdown and was sacked six times.
For now, it sure looks like Belichick has put a lid on Bailey Zappe Fever.
Sitting at 4-4, in last place in the AFC East, the Patriots are in an interesting spot with the NFL’s trade deadline coming Tuesday.
The Patriots could buy, sell, do both, or do nothing based on where they stand.
During his weekly appearance on WEEI radio, Belichick wasn’t leaning in any direction.
He said he’s hasn’t yet been “actively involved” or been in the loop of trade discussions just yet, since he was busy getting the team ready for games against the Bears and Jets on a short week.
Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh has been the point man thus far, and nothing has reached the stage of being relevant enough to involve Belichick just yet, according to the Patriots head coach.
“We’ll see what comes down, if anything,” said Belichick. “I have no idea. I’m not sure about the buying and selling part ... bottom line, it takes two teams to trade. Unless you have two teams that are willing to give up a player and another team willing to accept a player, however that goes, there really isn’t much to talk about.”
The Patriots have reportedly received calls about running back Damien Harris, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, safety Jabrill Peppers and veteran wideouts Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.
Harris, Wynn, Peppers, Meyers and Agholor are all in the final years of their contract.
Last year, the Pats stood pat at the deadline holding the same 4-4 record. If they make a move this year, it would likely to be to shore up a few positions. Linebacker and defensive line immediately come to mind as positions of need. Offensive line might be another depending what happens with Wynn.