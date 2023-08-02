SPORTS-PATRIOTS-CONTINUING-MANAGE-RHAMONDRE-STEVENSONS-1-YB

Rhamondre Stevenson takes a water break during Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

 Matt Stone/boston herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson does not know why he has spent three of the New England Patriots’ first seven practices of training camp away from the majority of his teammates working on a side field conditioning.

Following a series of questions about his limited workload a week into practice, Stevenson paused.