OK. Maybe they were right.
After professing all week they were not the 2-4 team the standings proclaimed them to be, the New England Patriots played like a verified, angry, unstoppable contender in their best performance of the post-Tom Brady era Sunday.
Offensive explosion? Check.
Defensive domination? Check.
Minimal penalties and zero turnovers? Check and check.
The Pats obliterated the Jets 54-13 at Gillette Stadium, scoring their fourth-most points in franchise history to complete a season sweep. The Pats topped their season-high in scoring before halftime and rung up a 24-point lead at the break. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones 924-of-36 for 307 yards and two touchdowns) took a deserved seat midway through the fourth quarter.
Running back Damien Harris cruised to 106 rushing yards and two scores of his own. Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor and Brandon Bolden all caught touchdowns, while 11 different Pats snatched a reception. Offensively, they finished with 551 yards, their fifth-highest ever in a game — regular season or playoffs.
“That’s what we want to do,” Jones said. “And I think we got a little flavor of if we do everything right throughout the week, and practice well and do our job in the game, it kind of translates over.”
Defensively, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was knocked out by a hurt knee in the second quarter. His replacement, Mike White, later tossed picks to Kyle Dugger and J.C. Jackson, before the Jets lost a late fumble. Together, they completed 61.9% of their passes for 253 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
The Patriots were also hit hard by injury, losing defensive captain Devin McCourty, tight end Jonnu Smith, right guard Shaq Mason, defensive tackle Carl Davis and linebacker Harvey Langi at varying points for various amounts of time. But the day, a potential turning point for the season, belonged to the offense.
Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels sent the Jets’ heads spinning from the start with relentless misdirection. He called play action on more than 80% of passing plays in the first quarter, half of which were screens. His master stroke was a 25-yard double pass from Jones to Kendrick Bourne to Agholor, who bounced across the goal line for his first touchdown since the opener.
“Josh does a great job of mixing plays in to take advantage of the defense’s over-aggressiveness,” Bill Belichick said post-game. “Whether it’s pursuit or run force or whatever it happens to be, it was a great call by Josh. And honestly, very well executed by everybody.”
Following a Jets three-and-out, Harris powered the Pats back downfield for another touchdown. He scored from one yard away, two snaps after ripping off a 32-yard draw straight up the middle of the defense. Nick Folk added a 39-yard field goal early in the second quarter for a 17-0 lead.
The Jets finally stopped the bleeding on their next possession, despite losing Wilson after a hit from Judon at midfield. Wilson had rifled a deep end-zone throw to Keelan Cole broken up by defensive pass interference. That penalty dropped White at the goal line, and three plays later, he completed a short touchdown pass to Corey Davis on the first attempt of his NFL career.
His lead trimmed to 17-7, Jones patiently steered the offense back to the end zone, converting three third-and-long snaps along the way. His last conversion was a short flip to Bolden in the left flat, where Bolden took off on a 15-yard catch-and-run that finished inside the left pylon. The Jets responded by flopping at midfield on fourth-and-short at the Pats’ 28, gifting Jones momentum and the ball with less than two minutes left.
A week after Bill Belichick told him to kneel the clock out in similar situation, Jones directed a sharp 2-minute drill fueled by short throws to Bolden and fourth-and-1 completion to Jakobi Meyers. The highlight, however, belonged to Henry, who punctuated the drive with his fourth touchdown in as many games. Henry shed Jets safety Ashtyn Davis like he was a small child clinging to an unwanted piggyback on a double move, then secured a bobbling catch as tumbled out of the end zone with seconds left.
The Jets answered as quickly as they could, when Elijah Moore scored on a 19-yard end around to open the second half. But their defense couldn’t force a punt until midway late in the third quarter, after Folk had drilled a 50-yard field goal. Then, the Patriots squeezed back-to-back interceptions from White, their pass rush turned loose by a lopsided game.
“I think everybody needed a game like this,” said Patriots linebacker Matt Judon.
After Harris found paydirt again, the Pats buried their longtime rivals with their second fourth-down stop of the day and two more touchdowns courtesy of backup J.J. Taylor. More than beating the Jets, they distanced themselves from the soft, sloppy image that had defined them early in the season, and took a step closer to the team they believe they’ve been all along.