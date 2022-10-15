SPORTS-GUREGIAN-DEFENSE-DEVELOPING-KEY-SWAGGER-1-YB.jpg

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon reacts after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the second quarter of last Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

 Nancy Lane/mEDIANEWS GROUP/bOSTON hERALD

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Most of the best Patriots defenses of the past not only had star power and great playmakers, but one other special ingredient.

They had a mindset, a level of confidence that bordered on cockiness and took them from great to a championship level.