There was more to the New England Patriots’ preseason opener against Washington than Cam Newton and Mac Jones.
But if it’s quarterbacks you crave, here’s a full breakdown of how the Pats offense took shape with Newton and Jones under center, plus a few more tidbits, in the 22-13 win.
QuarterbacksCam Newton: 4/7 for 49 yards
Newton went three-and-out on his opening series, starting with one hand-off and an incomplete flat throw to Jonnu Smith released a half-beat too late, which allowed an incoming rusher to apply greater pressure. Then he got walloped by Chase Young on third-and-8.
Newton’s second drive was much better, featuring an 11-yard strike to Jakobi Meyers off play-action, a screen to James White, shallow cross to Smith and checkdown to White before an incomplete, inaccurate screen. As seen for much of last season, the Pats confined Newton to a primitive pass game that consisted largely of play-action, screens and other clearly defined throws. When forced into this type of box, Newton’s creativity and margin for error both shrink significantly. Yet this is how the Patriots believe their offense must run through him.
To fully unlock Newton, the Patriots will need an option-based run game and full complement of weapons. With Hunter Henry out until possibly the season opener, it’s likely we won’t see that version of the quarterback formerly known as Superman until Week 1.
Mac Jones: 13/19 for 87 yards.
A better wide receiver catches Jones’ 34-yard would-be touchdown in the second quarter. Alas, preseason.
Over his five series, Jones executed a much more diverse passing game, with a few screens and play-action throws sprinkled around a quick-game foundation. He hit on slants, shallow crosses, curls and flat throws. Jones took a couple shots deep, one on-target and the other a step too far for a diving Gunner Olszewski.
Jones’ command and comfort within the offense were the most encouraging signs of the night. Of course, Jarrett Stidham and Ryan Mallett once aced their preseason debuts, too. Big-picture proclamations about his development and the quarterback competition must wait.
StudsLB Matt Judon
The Patriots’ high-priced free-agent pass rusher did more than scare the crowd briefly with what appeared to be a painful knee injury. He scared the heck out of Washington.
Over a three-play stretch, Judon tallied a run stuff, forced incompletion and a quarterback hit. The six-year veteran is expected to man one edge of the Patriots defense this season, and has given no sign he won’t star in that role. Judon has been a menace against the run and pass this summer.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
Even if Stevenson’s 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns overstate his night, the fourth-round rookie ran like the running back the Patriots hoped they drafted last June.
At 6 feet and 230 pounds, Stevenson showed light feet in tight quarters, side-stepping certain tacklers and lowering the boom on others. His long speed proved good enough on the Pats’ final offensive play of the night, a 91-yard rush. Stevenson routinely fell forward and might make a small climb up the depth chart later this year.
LB Tashawn Bower
Better known for his run defense, Bower recorded two pressures against Washington, with his first-quarter sack and an ensuing hurry. He remained sturdy against the run and even dropped into coverage for four snaps. Even if Bower fails to make the final 53-man roster, as expected, performances like Thursday’s could earn him a job elsewhere around the league.
Duds
OL Marcus Martin
Martin was whistled for two false start penalties and allowed one hurry. His struggles in pass protection were a continuation of his performances during 1-on-1 pass rush drills in training camp. If he draws more flags in the team’s next preseason games, the Pats may look elsewhere for interior help on their offensive line.
OT Yodny Cajuste
Another leaky pass protector, Cajuste was guilty of allowing one QB hit and one hurry over the eight dropbacks he blocked for. The former third-round pick is tracking for the chopping block.
LB Harvey Langi
The box score would indicate Langi put forth a strong performance, notching a game-high seven tackles. What it omits is two whiffs, worst on the team, and a few allowed catches.
Offensive notes
Isaiah Wynn’s allowed QB hit on the third play from scrimmage was bad, but he got smoked by Chase Young again on the next series just before Newton released a throw over the middle.
It would be unfair to judge Wynn’s preseason based on two series against someone who made the Pro Bowl last year as a rookie, but his play bears watching, as he will be as critical as any offensive lineman to the Pats’ hopes of boasting one of the best front fives in the NFL.
Damien Harris looks like the Pats’ best running back by a clear margin.
Second-year wideout Kristian Wilkerson finished with a game-high six catches, but none went for longer than eight yards. Wilkerson seems to win early in his routes — often on slants — or not at all, as he’s been a regular victim of pass breakups in training camp and had another well-defended on Jones’ incomplete touchdown throw.
Quiet night for N’Keal Harry, who finished with one catch on 24 passing snaps; a shallow cross that gained four yards.