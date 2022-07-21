SPORTS-BILL-BELICHICK-UNDECIDED-ON-PATRIOTS-1-YB.jpg

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his senior football adviser Matt Patricia talk during practice at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 29, 2021.

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

A week before training camp opens, we’ve finally got official word on what Matt Patricia and Joe Judge’s jobs will be.

The New England Patriots released their updated coaching staff for the 2022 season on Thursday. Judge will serve as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach while Patricia will work as senior football advisor/offensive line coach.