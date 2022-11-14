SPORTS-BILL-BELICHICK-COACHES-CHALLENGES-SHOULD-1-YB.jpg

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, shown during the team’s loss to the Bears on Oct. 24, is all about managing time.

 Matt Stone/medianews group/boston herald

The New England Patriots will be on overdrive, having to face three teams in less than two weeks, with the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills all on tap.

First up is the Jets in the first of two AFC East showdowns on Sunday, followed by the Vikings on Thanksgiving night, with the Bills the following Thursday.