EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Patriots waited five long weeks for Mac Jones to play a full game.
On Sunday, that wait ended with Jones untying and dumping a mixed bag of quarterback play over four quarters at MetLife Stadium. He tossed one interception and had another negated by penalty. But ultimately, Jones completed 68.6% of his throws and led six scoring drives, signs of a competent passer.
Simultaneously, the Patriots defense waited out Zach Wilson, a quarterback touted for his athleticism, arm talent and ability to extend plays. Basically, the anti-Jones. And as Jones labored to sharpen his accuracy and decision-making, Wilson rewarded the Pats’ lack of faith.
Because instead of sinking their season, Wilson lifted them back to .500 and proved that even when the Jets enter at 5-2, they’re still the same old Jets.
Wilson’s three interceptions fueled a 22-17 Patriots win, their 13th straight in a once hate-filled rivalry that’s taken a turn toward dormancy.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick earned his 325th win (regular season and postseason) on Sunday, becoming the second-winningest coach in NFL history. Sunday’s win gave Belichick sole possession of second place on the all-time list. He passed the legendary George Halas (324 wins), who coached the Chicago Bears for 40 years. The all-time leader in wins is Don Shula (347), who spent 26 seasons coaching the Miami Dolphins after seven seasons with the Baltimore Colts.
On Sunday, the Pats took control with a 13-point third quarter started by Jones’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers on fourth-and-1. Meyers’ score gave the Pats their first lead, and ensuing field goals from kicker Nick Folk, who went 5-for-5, soon lifted them into a lead they never relinquished.
Jones finished 24-of-35 for 194 yards, one touchdown and a pick. He also took six sacks, a result of leaky pass protection and Jones taking too long to offload certain throws. The Patriots started a backup center and rotated players at left guard and right tackle while Jones worked to knock off the proverbial rust.
But his sins were nothing compared to Wilson’s. Wilson threw his first interception during a 2-minute drill at the end of the first half, another while lazily attempting a third-quarter throwaway, and sailed his final interception into the eager arms of Pats captain Devin McCourty in the fourth quarter. McCourty grabbed Wilson’s second and third picks, then watched as he threw a final touchdown with 1:56 remaining that led to a lost onside kick.
The Patriots (4-4) now head into their final game before a Week 10 bye. Offensively, running back Rhamondre Stevenson led all players with 71 rushing yards. Stevenson added seven catches for 72 yards, while Meyers topped everyone with a dozen receptions.
Information from Field Level Media was used in this story.