FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Stephon Gilmore was back at practice Tuesday after missing the past four workouts to tend to a personal matter.
His absence, which Bill Belichick referred to as being "excused" during his regularly scheduled WEEI radio appearance Monday, was extended considering that Gilmore also had to go through several days of testing due to the COVID-19 protocols in place before he was allowed back.
However long it lasted, many of his teammates were just glad to have the AP Defensive Player of the Year back on the field, and working with the unit.
"It's always good. Steph is a guy that we all look up to," said safety Terrence Brooks. "I know, speaking for me, I like to have Steph out there because I can learn from him. Just the way he covers, the way he goes about practice, the way he carries himself."
Linebacker Chase Winovich, who considers himself the president of the Gilmore fan club, at least from a social media perspective, was also happy to see the shutdown corner return to the huddle.
"I love playing with Steph. He's just a beast," Winovich said before later adding: "I love Steph, he's a great teammate and it's great having him on the field."
Gilmore was a full-go during Tuesday's session. He participated in team drills.