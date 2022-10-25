Whether it was on a video call with reporters Tuesday morning, or his appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Bill Belichick deked, dodged, and generally deflected any and all quarterback questions in wake of the “rotation” used during Monday night’s loss to the Bears.

As was the case immediately following the game, Belichick didn’t provide many answers. He just instigated more questions about the quarterback situation going forward as the Patriots head coach once again wouldn’t say if Mac Jones was his starter for the next game against the Jets, or if he was his starter at all.