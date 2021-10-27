The Patriots added veteran cornerbacks Brian Poole and De’Vante Bausby to their practice squad Wednesday, a league source confirmed to the Herald.
Poole, 28, signed with the Saints this summer, but quickly landed on injured reserve and was released two weeks ago. He played for the Jets the last two seasons, grabbing three interceptions and allowing an opposing passer rating of 80.8. Poole primarily played in the slot and on special teams.
The 5-foot-9, 210-pound corner entered the league with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He started nine of 16 games his rookie season and played two more seasons in Atlanta. With the Falcons, Poole recorded four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 196 tackles.
Bausby, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, split last season between Arizona and Denver. He started three of 11 games, made 21 tackles and broke up five passes. Bausby projects to be an outside corner in New England, where cornerback D’Angelo Ross and safety Sean Davis were already on the practice squad.
The Pats promoted second-year defensive back Myles Bryant to the active roster last week, when he filled in capably for injured nickelback Jonathan Jones.
Linebacker Munson signed
The Patriots signed inside linebacker Calvin Munson off the Dolphins’ practice squad Wednesday, according to an ESPN report.
Munson, 26, spent most of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. Miami signed Munson away in Dec. 2019, allowing him to start the final two games of that year and play in all 16 game last season as a reserve. He has yet to accrue any statistics this year.
Per league rules, Munson must remain on the Pats’ active roster for at least three weeks. His addition will offset the loss of backup inside linebacker Harvey Langi, who went on injured reserve Monday.
with a knee injury. Like Langi, Munson is a capable backup with system experience who can also play on special teams.
The 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker did not practice with the Patriots on Wednesday.