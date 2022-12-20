NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow calls signals during Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay. Cincinnati visits New England for a Saturday 1 p.m. game.

For the Patriots to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, they’re going to have to take down one of the NFL’s hottest teams on Christmas Eve day.

The Cincinnati Bengals, the Super Bowl runners-up last season, head to Foxborough, Mass., for the Saturday afternoon game having won six straight after a slow start.