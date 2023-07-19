Free agent running backs Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson worked out for the New England Patriots on Wednesday.
New England had been in the running to sign Fournette in free agency in 2021 before he opted to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Henderson spent 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars and started 28 of 50 games in his career.
Rhamondre Stevenson, a fourth-round pick in 2021 and a 1,000-yard rusher last season, is under contract through 2024 and is the Pats’ presumed starter at running back entering the 2023 season.
The Buccaneers are rebuilding their offense without Tom Brady and Fournette. Brady retired in February “for good” and Fournette was released on March 17 in a cap-related move with the Bucs pleased with the job Rachaad White did as the starter beginning in Week 10 last season.
Henderson was drafted in the third round by the Rams out of Memphis in 2019. He has 1,742 career rushing yards with 13 TDs.
Fournette signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Bucs in 2022. He rushed for 668 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 catches for 523 yards and three scores in 16 games (nine starts).
Fournette, 28, has rushed for 4,478 yards and 34 touchdowns and added 312 catches for 2,219 yards and seven TDs in 79 career games (61 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19) and Buccaneers.
He was selected by the Jaguars with the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU.
Pats kicking tires on Jets WR Mims
The New England Patriots are kicking the tires on wide receiver Denzel Mims, who is expected to be released by the New York Jets if they can’t find a trade partner, according to multiple reports.
With the Jets loading up on former Packers in an effort to make Aaron Rodgers comfortable, a group that includes wideouts Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Malik Taylor, Mims has become expendable.
Along with the Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers are also reported to have interest in the receiver, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft.
Mims, 25, is currently in the final year of a rookie contract that will pay him $1.35 million and comes with a salary-cap charge of $1.72 million. Those numbers will get tossed out if he is released and signs with a new team.
For the Pats, this would seem like due diligence. They lost the DeAndre Hopkins derby to the Tennessee Titans. But it’s like apples and oranges trying to peg Mims as a possible consolation prize.
Mims has played just 11 games in each of his three seasons in the league, and has just 42 receptions for 676 yards during that time. He’s looking for his first career TD.
Mims, a former Baylor product, didn’t exactly click with former Jets starter Zach Wilson. And now with Rodgers under center, he’s being phased out.
The Patriots currently have DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Tre Nixon and Raleigh Webb along with rookies Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas in the wide receiver room.
Their pursuit of Hopkins was in part due to their need for an elite, game-changing type receiver.
Mims, at 6-3, 207 pounds, doesn’t fall into that category, but was a top prospect coming out of college.