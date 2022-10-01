SPORTS-GUREGIAN-MEET-BRIAN-HOYER-MAC-1-YB.jpg

Brian Hoyer of the New England Patriots takes off his helmet during practice at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 15 in Foxborough, Mass.

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald

The New England Patriots are expected to start veteran backup Brian Hoyer at quarterback when they travel to Green Bay for a meeting with the Packers on Sunday.

Starter Mac Jones is expected to miss several games after reportedly suffering a high ankle sprain in last Sunday’s 37-26 loss to Baltimore. Although Patriots coach Bill Belichick took a wait-and-see approach, Jones was officially ruled out Friday.