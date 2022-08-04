SPORTS-PATRIOTS-JALEN-MILLS-EMBRACING-NEW-1-YB.jpg

The Patriots’ Jalen Mills arrives for practice at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

 Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Maybe Jalen Mills isn’t cut out to be a No. 1 corner.

After all, when the Patriots signed him as a free agent last spring, they envisioned a do-it-all safety. Someone who could cover the slot, occasionally rotate deep and battle in the box. But Mills never did any of that in 2021 because Stephon Gilmore’s contract dispute required the Pats to keep Mills at cornerback, where he hadn’t played full time in two years.