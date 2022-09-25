With 1:55 remaining Sunday, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hopped off the Gillette Stadium turf unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell had just smashed him in the pocket, causing Jones to badly twist an ankle on the quarterback’s final snap of the game. Jones’ pass had settled into the arms of Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters for yet another interception. Meanwhile, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the league’s premier dual-threat quarterback, returned to the field to kneel the clock out, jogging, jumping and celebrating as he pleased.