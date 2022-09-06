The New England Patriots’ offense, with or without all of its new concepts, has been a big concern since the start of training camp.
In recent weeks, Mac Jones has done his best to allay fears. With the season opener against Miami on tap, the Patriots quarterback kept up that narrative during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” show.
Asked if he thought he’d still be able to be the type of quarterback he’s always been given the new coaches, the new offense, etc., Jones was steadfast.
“I think nothing changes,” he said. “We have a bunch of really smart, not only players, but football coaches. I think that’s something we’ve done a good job of, coming together … just coming to a middle ground, and going out there and executing.
“I think the really good teams do that, and the really good quarterbacks do that. They understand what the play is designed for. If they have any questions, they get them answered and then go out and execute the plays. That’s kind of what I want to do.”
Jones also supported the notion that the players and coaches had a firm grasp of their dependable, bread and butter type plays.
“I think there’s plays that you revert back to, that we have a lot of banked reps on, whether that be in OTAs or training camp, or last year, whatever it may be. We have good experience in our room on the offensive side of the ball. We have plays we really like. We just have to execute them against a really good defense.”
There’s been much ado about the Patriots offensive play caller, and who’s actually running the offense, be it Matt Patricia, Joe Judge or head coach Bill Belichick.
Jones once again indicated he does have some input. And he’s not shy about telling the coaches what he thinks. It follows that he’ll have some say in what plays are run during the game.
“I think every team has a quarterback and play caller relationship. Ever since I was little, I’ve been very vocal about which plays I feel comfortable with, and which plays I’m not comfortable with,” he said. “At the end of the day, whatever’s called, you just go out there and execute. And, sometimes there’s plays you thought you might not like, and you throw touchdowns on them. So they end up being good plays.
“You never really know. That’s why I always try not to judge anything. Just go out there and do what I do.”
He reiterated the group had made positive strides, and is hoping all their work shows up on Sunday. He said it was a matter of finding the problems they needed to fix, and working those out collectively.
“I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve made, especially in the past couple of weeks,” he said. “We just have to put it onto the field.”
Wynn, Montgomery make trip
Before the Patriots flew south Tuesday to practice and prepare for their season opener in South Florida, coach Bill Belichick said injured offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery would travel with the team.
More than that, Belichick said on WEEI he expects every player on the roster to have a chance to play Sunday at Miami.
“I expect everybody that can be ready to go will be ready to go next week,” Belichick told “The Greg Hill Show”. “I know everybody’s working very hard to be 100 percent healthy and to be ready for the game — players, coaches, staff, everybody.
“So we’ll see with the players, how that develops, what kind of condition they’re in, being able to play. But I know they’re working hard to be there, and we’ll just have to take it day by day on everybody and see where they’re at. But hopefully they’ll all make it. I think they have a shot.”
Wynn was limited for last Wednesday’s practice in Foxboro and absent on Thursday. He missed an entire week of practice in mid-August with an undisclosed injury, then stopped short of finishing the Pats’ second joint practice in Las Vegas on Aug. 24.
Wynn has struggled at his new position, right tackle, as the Patriots iron out the kinks of their new system. The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and declined to offer much about his position change in the spring or summer, saying he only did what the coaches asked of him. Wynn’s primary backup in camp has been third-year backup Justin Herron, though Yodny Cajuste also took reps at right tackle in the preseason.
Montgomery has not been seen since getting carted off the field with a lower-body injury in the first half of the Pats’ preseason finale at Las Vegas on Aug. 26. The hybrid veteran had been working as the team’s third-string running back and as a backup slot receiver in practice. If the team opts to place him on injured reserve, Montgomery, 29, would only be required to miss four games.
The only other running backs on the roster are Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and fourth-round rookie Pierre Strong, though sixth-round rookie Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor are available on the practice squad.
The Patriots will reportedly practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach this week, an hour north of the Dolphins’ home stadium in Miami Gardens.