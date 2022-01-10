The Patriots were in Foxborough, Mass., Monday licking their wounds from the latest debacle in Miami, but also moving on to the challenge ahead.
Round 3 with the Buffalo Bills is Saturday night, and it’s win or go home.
Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor described the Patriots mindset for the upcoming Wild Card round game this way: “You face the reality of what happened yesterday, but you also embrace the reality of what’s in front of you, and that’s the playoffs.
“We’re all at an even slate with an opportunity to write whatever history we want to write.”
In other words, the Dolphins loss is done. It’s in the past. The Pats are on to Buffalo, where a new opportunity awaits. It’s up to them how they respond after producing a dud in the regular-season finale.
“I think we’re just going to prepare and focus on ourselves,” said linebacker Kyle Van Noy via video call. “It’s 0-0 to playoff game. The Bills won the division. They’re playing at home. We gotta go up there and win.
“And,” he added, “we have to prepare like this week’s the last week. I mean, it’s all on the line. We have to go in there and be on the top of our game.”
The teams split the earlier games during the season, with the Patriots winning a wind-swept affair in Buffalo, then the Bills taking the Week 16 game in Foxborough.
Captain David Andrews says that while the teams have familiarity with each other, it’s still a clean slate for this game.
“None of the last (games) really matter to some extent,” he said. “The only thing that matters is Saturday at 8 o’clock.”
No major injury for Barmore
Christian Barmore underwent an MRI on Monday, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there was no major injury revealed.
The Patriots rookie defensive lineman suffered a right leg injury late in the 33-24 loss to Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. He needed assistance to get off the field, and was carted to the locker room.
It remains to be seen how much Barmore will practice this week, and if he’ll be available on Saturday night, as the team prepares to play its Wild Card weekend matchup with Buffalo.
He finished the regular season with 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine QB hits.
“I’m not sure exactly what happened (on the play),” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said after the game. “But I just told him that I love him, and I have his back no matter what. He’s a great player, and he’s been a great teammate to me at Alabama and obviously here, too.”
Jones on to Buffalo
After a day to reflect, Mac Jones still wasn’t pleased by his performance Sunday against Miami.
Following the 33-24 loss, where Jones committed two turnovers, the Patriots rookie quarterback said he was “super embarrassed” by how he played.That view hasn’t changed a day later.
“I think I just didn’t have my best day,” Jones said during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” show. “It starts with me being the quarterback, just trying to get everything going in the right direction and moving forward, that’s something I have to do better, get off to a faster start, and put our team in a position to win, and play from ahead early.”
Jones is typically his worst critic, and that’s not about to change.
“I want everything to be perfect and all that, but it’s a team sport and we’re all in this together,” he said. “Like I said, it all starts with me just trying to do the best job I can to get everybody the ball and operate the offense.”
For him, that means starting faster, executing plays and eliminating turnovers.
With a short week, Jones said familiarity with Buffalo would help them prepare.
“I think we’re very familiar with their players and they are very familiar with us,” he said. “We just have to go there and trust the coaches and do our game plan and just execute it a little better than we have in the past games.”
Jones said the Patriots know what’s at stake, and appreciate the opportunity in front of them.
The team would try to learn from the Miami loss, and forge ahead.
“We understand we’re in a one-week season now and the most important thing is the upcoming game,” he said.
The Alabama alum said he’d probably have an eye on the Crimson’s championship game against Georgia Monday night. But his focus remained on preparing for Buffalo.
“I think we have a lot of work to do