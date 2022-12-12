NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

 New England Patriots running back Kevin Harris (36) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. 

 Mark J. Rebilas

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan scored his first career touchdown to snap a tie and help propel the New England Patriots to a 27-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at Glendale, Ariz.

McMillan's 23-yard fumble return gave the Patriots a 20-13 third-quarter lead and Pierre Strong Jr. piled on by rushing for his first career score. Josh Uche matched his career high of three sacks as New England (7-6) had six overall while snapping a two-game losing streak.

NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) attempts to catch a pass against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium.  
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

  New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium.  
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

 Arizona Cardinals running backs James Conner (6) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the first half at State Farm Stadium.  