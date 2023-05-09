SPORTS-PATRIOTS-LINEBACKER-REACTS-AARON-RODGERS-1-YB.jpg

Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley celebrates during the Lions game last Oct. 9 game in Foxborough, Mass.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A year ago, New England Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley had an up-close look at Aaron Rodgers during a Week 4 trip to Green Bay.

This season, Bentley will see Rodgers twice as often without going half as far.