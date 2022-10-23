NFL: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (copy)

After a breakout season in his first year with the Patriots, outside linebacker Matthew Judon hasn’t missed a beat this year.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — To understand how Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon could be on pace for a second consecutive career year, look at the other end of the line of scrimmage.

There crouches Deatrich Wise, all 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds of him, ready to power, rip or swim through another offensive lineman.