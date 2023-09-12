For a moment, it appeared the Patriots’ comeback hopes had remained alive Sunday when Mac Jones connected with Kayshon Boutte along the left sideline on fourth down.
But it was ultimately the final play. A video review confirmed that the rookie wide receiver only got one foot in bounds on the catch, sealing the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Eagles.
It was the second time that Boutte – the Patriots’ sixth-round rookie receiver – had failed to get his two feet in bounds necessary for a completion in his NFL debut on Sunday. It was a costly mistake, but a valuable teaching moment as he begins his career.
“It’s definitely something that can be worked on,” Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas said. “We have a whole ball drill routine that we do, and that’s something definitely that will be added and more emphasized. It’s his first game as a professional football player, he’s coming from college football where he only needed one foot down to have it be a complete pass and now you gotta have two. He was in two situations where unfortunately he didn’t get it done but I expect him to be better moving forward and that’s definitely something that we’ll continue to work on. …
“We have to continue to drill that, we have to continue to remind them, emphasize it and it just gets better with time with reps and experience,” Douglas added. “Kayshon had the experience of OK, I might have caught the ball on (James) Bradbury, I might have caught the ball on (Josh) Jobe, but I didn’t get my two feet down so it doesn’t count. So that experience now, it will heighten his awareness to when I am on the sideline, there are certain techniques that I have to do to get both of my feet down. Like where’s my body position at, where’s the ball located, so now that he has that experience, now we can kind of move forward and drill it and get it better and he’ll be more cognizant of that moving forward.”
The Patriots put two of their rookie receivers straight into the fire in Sunday’s opener, with Boutte and Demario Douglas each having roles. Boutte finished with zero catches on four targets, while Douglas had four catches for 40 yards on seven targets. Their receivers coach was honest in his assessment of their debut performances.
“(Boutte) and Pop, they looked like two guys who it was their first NFL game, so there was some good, there were some mistakes they made,” Douglas said. “It’s a lot to clean up. But overall, it was a positive start. We didn’t win the game, but for those guys, it was a positive start for them and it’s something to work with moving forward.”