FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While the Patriots could have used an extra week off before the playoffs, the rest was expected to be most important to receiver Julian Edelman.
Prior to Sunday’s stunning 27-24 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Giardi of the NFL Network reported the tougher-than-nails Edelman really needed the time off.
“He continues to get treatment on his tendinitis in that left knee and also his injured shoulder, which I’m told is actually worse than you could possibly imagine,” Giardi said. “But here he is, gutting it out.”
Edelman has repeatedly downplayed his injuries and shies away from accepting the “tough” label.
He was not his usual self in the loss, catching just three passes on seven targets for 26 yards. His final catch of the day, on the last play of the game, was his 100th of the season. He also had a 100-catch season in 2013.
Tough day
Stephon Gilmore, who has been hailed all season as the toughest cornerback in the league and pushed by many as a candidate for the NFL defensive player of the year award, was roasted regularly by DeVante Parker while receiving very little help in the Patriots’ secondary.
In the first game between the teams, a 43-0 Patriots win on Sept. 15, Gilmore held Parker without a reception on seven targets.
“I feel like I let down 52 other players today,” Gilmore said after the loss. “But (Parker) made some plays. It is what it is. I can handle it. I know the type of player I am. I know I’ve just gotta go back to the practice field, practice hard and get ready for the game.
“(Parker) made big catches. Made some tough catches. He had a better day today. ... It’s tough. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but they had the better day today.”
New mark
Brady’s surprise 38-yard touchdown pass to linebacker/fullback Elandon Roberts made Roberts the record 77th player to catch a Brady TD pass. …
The loss deprived Brady of his 250th career win (including postseason), which would have moved him 50 wins ahead of Peyton Manning for the all-time lead. He also surpassed the 4,000-yard passing mark for the 11th time in his career, and his 540 career regular-season TD passes are now second only to Drew Brees. …
Brady had thrown 1,105 career passes against the Dolphins before old pal Eric Rowe had the first-ever Miami pick-six against the Patriots quarterback.