Mac Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Let’s be honest: Patriots-Packers joint practices would have carried more gravitas if they were held four years ago.

Since that time, Tom Brady left the Patriots, joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then retired, and Aaron Rodgers was traded from the Packers to the New York Jets. And now two young quarterbacks — the Patriots’ Mac Jones and the Packers’ Jordan Love — are stuck living in the shadows of two of the greatest QBs in history.