The Patriots may be without running back Rhamondre Stevenson on Sunday when they face the Raiders.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A limited Patriots offense could be particularly punchless in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Patriots were without their two top receivers during the stretching portion of Thursday afternoon’s practice at the University of Arizona — Jakobi Meyers (head), Devante Parker (head) — as well as playmaking back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle).