NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

The Patriots’ Jonathan Jones, middle, is congratulated by teammates after blocking a punt last season against the Colts.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The New England Patriots are re-signing cornerback Jonathan Jones to a two-year deal, a source confirmed to the Herald.

According to the source, Jones’s contract is worth $20 million with $13 million guaranteed, including a $7.5 million signing bonus. The deal also includes playing-time incentives worth up to $500,000 each year, per reports.