SPORTS-PATRIOTS-MUST-GET-CREATIVE-REPLICATING-1-YB

From left, Patriots cornerback Quandre Mosely, safety Adrian Phillips, cornerback Jonathan Jones, cornerback Shaun Wade and Matthew Slater take the field for practice on Tuesday in Foxborough, Mass.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have never wavered in their confidence that they can continue to succeed on defense without retired safety Devin McCourty, but they fully acknowledge there’s no replacing the “grumpy bald guy.”

That’s what safety Adrian Phillips jokingly called McCourty on Tuesday after training camp practice. Phillips said the process of filling in for McCourty is “going well.”