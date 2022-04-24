While the New England Patriots have reduced their need at wide receiver, there’s another bugaboo position they can’t avoid in the upcoming NFL Draft: cornerback.
After receiver, the Patriots have had more draft busts at corner than almost any other position during the Bill Belichick era. With the draft just a few days away, however, the Pats need to select a corner, preferably one who can step in immediately and contribute.
Of course, it should be noted that the Patriots have hit the jackpot with undrafted free agents at the position, with Malcolm Butler, Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson at the head of the class. It’s just with the actual draft picks, particularly those taken in the second round, they haven’t been able to score a foundational piece. And that’s exactly what’s needed right now.
Joejuan WIlliams arrived in 2019 and was projected to be a possible weapon against tight ends given his size, but the most recent second-round choice hasn’t passed muster at the position. He’s not alone. There’s a whole string of busts before him.
Duke Dawson (2018), Cyrus Jones (2016), Ras-I Dowling (2011), Darius Butler (2009), and Terrence Wheatley (2008) were all second-round picks who didn’t do much in a Patriots uniform. Why so many flops?
For starters, it’s one of the toughest positions to nail in the draft.
Former NFL executive Mike Tannanbaum listed quarterback and wide receiver as the two toughest positions to nail in the draft, with corner third.
SiriusXM NFL analyst Solomon Wilcots, however, put cornerback ahead of receiver. Because of their draft failures, the Patriots have had to make a trade or go the free agent route (Aqib Talib, Darrelle Revis, Stephon Gilmore) in order to be competitive at the position.
With Gilmore and Jackson gone and free agency largely over, the Pats have to get back on the horse in the draft. Wilcots had a pretty good handle on the Patriots’ situation.
“They’re desperate, right?” he said.
Well, that’s one way of putting it. Even if they play more zone defense, it looks like they’re going to rely heavily on Butler, who’s 32 and coming off a year put of the league. At the other outside spot, it’s Jalen Mills, who’s best suited at safety.
Butler may be it for now, but the Pats are still searching for a No. 1 corner to help defuse all of these high-powered offenses. Having at least one corner who is capable of playing man coverage would help tremendously, especially if the Pats want to mix defenses or blanket one opposing receiver.
The 2022 draft has a few corners who can handle both man and zone equally well, but identifying them is another matter.
“The depth at cornerback this year is not that great (after the top group),” said ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper during a recent video call with reporters. “It’s there in numbers, but there’s a lot of hit-or-miss guys.”
That would suggest the Patriots having to step up to bat right away and grab one in the first round, and avoid the second round entirely, which might not be the worst idea. They really do need to draft a plug-and-play cornerback who can contribute right away.
Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner and LSU’s Derek Stingley, considered the two best corners in the draft, could both go in the top 10. Washington’s Trent McDuffie should go shortly after that. It’ll be interesting to see if he’s still available at No. 21, where the Patriots pick, or if they’d have to make a move to get him.
Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr., who is coming off hernia surgery, is the next tier along with Florida’s Kaiir Elam.
If they trade down from No. 21, or select another position in the first round, they’ll really be playing with fire, trying to hit pay-dirt at the position.
So what makes picking good corners so tough? Why have the Pats struggled to draft one?
Wilcots points to the rules in the NFL, and the jump corners need to make when they get to the pros, which applies to all teams.
The college game is a little more forgiving to defenders in terms of what they can, and can’t do. There’s no such thing as the 5-yard rule that exists in the NFL, where defenders can jam receivers within the first five yards, but can’t touch them after.
College football allows contact of any receiver as long as the ball isn’t in the air.
“You can touch receivers downfield in college. You can jam them outside of five yards,” said Wilcots. “The five-yard bump rule doesn’t exist in college. You can lean, jab, hold ’em and grab them, as long as the ball ain’t coming.
“So when you come to this league, you have to keep your hands off after five yards. If you’re used to grabbing, it’s going to get handed to you.”
The pro game favors receivers and offense in general. With the rules not unified, college players have to adjust. Some defenders adjust better than others.
Needless to say, there’s some projection involved trying to determine who might have success locking down receivers in the pros.
Beyond adjusting to the rules, corners have to be adept at playing both press man-coverage and zone coverage. Not every school plays both.
“So you need the physical traits and the mental processing, too,” said Wilcots, a former NFL defensive back. “You have to be smart, you have to understand formations, you have to communicate a lot and be athletically freakish.”
That certainly narrows the field.
New Patriots personnel head Matt Groh, during a video session with the media on April 15, said the Patriots were “evaluating” their processes along with the way they evaluate different positions when asked specifically about corner.
“We’re constantly trying to evolve and adapt and trying to find better ways, more efficient ways of going about that,” he said.
Wilcots offered some advice.
He said the Patriots wouldn’t go wrong with top corners from Washington, either McDuffie or Kyler Gordon. Or the defensive backs from LSU (Stingley, Cordale Flott) or Alabama (Jalyn Armour-Davis). Those schools emphasize playing both man and zone.
The Patriots are almost on the clock. Whether it’s in the draft, or an undrafted free agent, it’s a position they really can’t afford to miss.