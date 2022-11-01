NFL: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

The Patriots have relied too much on the trusty right leg of Nick Folk this season.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Patriots have had to rely on Nick Folk’s leg a little too often in enemy territory. They’re currently 29th in the NFL in red zone offense, scoring touchdowns just 45.83 percent of the time.

Member of the coaching staff are well aware of the statistic, and are hoping to improve in that area starting Sunday against the Colts.