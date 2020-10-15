NFL: Oakland Raiders at New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after a touchdown scored by defensive end Deatrich Wise (not seen) against the Las Vegas Raiders last month.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were back at practice Thursday, providing a lift to a team that has largely been sidelined the past two weeks by COVID-19.

Gilmore’s presence indicates he was activated off the team’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday morning. Newton was activated on Wednesday. Practice-squad defensive lineman Bill Murray was also present, meaning he’s also been returned from COVID-19 reserve.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise and practice-squad tight end Paul Quessenberry were the only players absent.

Cowart remains on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive last weekend. Wise was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s projected injury report for non-injury reasons.

It remains unclear why he’s been away from the field, though it’s possible he may be in isolation after being deemed a high-risk close contact of Cowart’s.

Thursday’s session was only the Patriots’ second practice in the last 13 days and first in the past five.