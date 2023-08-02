NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien gives directions during training camp on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — On the first day of New England Patriots training camp, quarterback Mac Jones raved about how valuable it is to practice against such a quality defense.

That defense — which lost just one starter from last season — was one of the NFL’s best in 2022, and they make things exceptionally difficult for Jones and the offense on a day-to-day basis.