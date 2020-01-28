The 71 year old was the offensive line coach for nearly 40 years.
Dante Scarnecchia is calling it a career. He does so with no regrets about coming back after an initial retirement. He leaves happy and content about the job he held with the Patriots for nearly four decades.
The 71-year-old legendary offensive line coach said it was simply time after his second stint, which added four more years on an impeccable career.
“I am (retiring). I’m going to be 72 in two weeks and I think that’s about enough,” he told the Herald by phone. “I’m really, really happy with this (decision).”
Scarnecchia said physically he felt fine and was in good health. Judging by how fit he’s always been, leading his group when they ran laps, he could probably continue on, but that’s no longer his desire. His contract was up, so it was a good time to say goodbye once again.
“Nothing’s changed. I love the game,” he said, “but you can’t do it forever. It’s impossible, it’s a hard job, it’s as hard as it gets. And I don’t regret anything. I don’t regret the approach I took to it. I’m completely, completely satisfied . . . and our immediate family, everybody’s pleased also. Look it, I’m really doing good. This is not a time of mourning at all.”
Scarnecchia was part of five Super Bowl championship teams, and an integral part given how much the offensive line contributed to those victories. Losing him is a significant blow, just as it was the first time. Scarnecchia, who ran his operation like a drill sergeant, a stickler for technique and details, was a master at getting the most out of his players.
“I’m so grateful I got to work with him,” offensive lineman Ted Karras said via text. “An extraordinary man.”
Scarnecchia missed the 2014 and 2015 seasons during his first retirement, but returned to get the O-line back to being a force, and winning more championships in front of Tom Brady.
“It’s been an unbelievable experience. The success the team has had, for a long time, not just the past four years . . . to be part of it, a small part of it has been wonderful. I’ve had a great time,” he said. “Our family has really enjoyed it. We’ve been so fortunate to be in the postseason each year and have success. It’s been great. Fabulous.”
Scarnecchia started with the organization in 1982, doing many different jobs before taking over as offensive line coach in 2000.
Just like the first time, news of his retirement will be a significant blow to the Patriots. He was considered the best in the business for a reason. After a rough start to this past season, where the Patriots line lost starting center David Andrews, and didn’t have starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn for part of the season, “Scar” got the group playing much better toward the end.
“We did everything we possibly could, the players did everything they possibly could,” said Scarnecchia. “We worked harder than we probably ever worked. We won 12 games, and we didn’t do very well in the last game. You’re always kind of judged by the last game, so that’s that.
“But I don’t have one thing to have any remorse about, or mixed feelings about,” he went on. “I’m so blessed to have coached for 48 years, and to be a small part of a great program here . . . I just think I’ll leave it at that.”
Scarnecchia also believes the line will do just fine without him going forward.
“I hope they do as good as they did the last time I retired,” Scar said, referring to a winning Super Bowl with Dave Deguglielmo in 2014. “They went to the Super Bowl and won it. I hope the same happens this time. All that will take care of itself. They’re going to be well-coached. Whoever they give the job to, is going to do a great job with them. That’s really it. Life goes on. The next guy will step up, just like when players get hurt. They’ll do a great job. I really believe that.”
Carmen Bricillo worked with Scarnecchia this past season. He’s a possible replacement. He has a background coaching the offensive line when he was at Youngstown State.
It’s also possible for Cole Popovich, who worked with Scarnecchia in the past, but served as the assistant running backs coach to Ivan Fears, will get consideration.