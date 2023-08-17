NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, shown at camp earlier this month, was one of many players involved in some pushing and shoving -- and more -- at Patriots-Packers joint practice on Thursday in Green Bay.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It’s not unusual to see small fights break out on the second day of a joint practice between two NFL teams. It was unusual, however, with just how many skirmishes broke out between the Patriots defense and Green Bay Packers offense on Thursday.

The issues started early with around four small brawls in the first 15-30 minutes of practice. Before it was over, there were around six small brawls with one Patriots player being ejected after sticking up for a teammate and leveling a Packers player.