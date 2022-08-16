FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers walked off the field Tuesday, the focus remained not on the first day of joint practices that they had just completed, but on the two fights that had broken out. One of the brawls resulted in both benches clearing. As a result, five players were ejected from the field.
Joint practices between NFL teams come with benefits. However, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Panthers coach Matt Rhule both came into this week knowing that tempers do tend to flare up when opposing teams share a field.
“What me and Coach Belichick talked about was just, if a fight happens, we’ll just throw those guys off and hopefully eliminate future fights,” Rhule said. “We came here not to fight. We came here to practice, and it just shows a maturity of a lot of other guys that that didn’t escalate into a big thing.”
In an 11-on-11 period, Kristian Wilkerson caught the ball on the Panthers’ sideline and after responding to a comment made by a Carolina staff member, he was left without a helmet. Kendrick Bourne soon joined in on the action, throwing punches.
As a result, Wilkerson and Bourne were kicked out of practice, with Panthers safety Kenny Robinson in tow.
Just minutes later, James Ferentz was involved in a fight with Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins and added to the growing number of players ejected.
“It’s all competition,” running back Damien Harris said. “But, we can’t fight in the game, can’t do it at practice. As competitive as it is, we got to play within the rules and got to be disciplined and got to go out there and do our jobs. And, fighting is not a part of our jobs, so, like I said, we can’t do it in a game, we can’t do it in practice. So, it is what it is.”
The Patriots and Panthers head back to the fields Wednesday for their second and final joint practice ahead of the preseason game Friday night at Gillette Stadium.
Butler comeback at an end?
The Patriots placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season in New England. The 32-year-old had been attempting a return to the NFL after briefly retiring from football last year. Butler had been running with the Pats’ second-team defense in training camp practices and played in their preseason opener, a game most starters sat out.
Butler played his last full season in 2020, when he totaled 100 tackles, four interceptions and 14 pass deflections with the Titans. He played in Tennessee from 2018-20, after spending the first four years of his career in New England. Butler is best remembered for making a game-saving, goal-line interception in the final seconds of Super Bowl XLIX as an undrafted rookie.
Butler made the Pro Bowl in 2015, then unceremoniously left New England as a free agent in the spring of 2018.
The Patriots also placed backup cornerback Joejuan Williams on injured reserve Tuesday, likewise ending his season, and waived backup punter Jake Julien. Tuesday’s transactions put the team at 84 players on the day NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 85.