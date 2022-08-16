NFL: New England Patriots OTA

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne was among those thrown out of Tuesday’s joint practice with the Panthers for fighting.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers walked off the field Tuesday, the focus remained not on the first day of joint practices that they had just completed, but on the two fights that had broken out. One of the brawls resulted in both benches clearing. As a result, five players were ejected from the field.

Joint practices between NFL teams come with benefits. However, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Panthers coach Matt Rhule both came into this week knowing that tempers do tend to flare up when opposing teams share a field.