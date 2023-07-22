The New England Patriots placed offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, special teamer Cody Davis and defensive tackle Justus Tavai on the physically unable to perform list.
The good news?
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed all of the spring workouts, including mini-camp due to a knee problem, looks like he’ll be good to go for the start of training camp this week.
Onwenu, who had offseason ankle surgery after suffering an injury in the final regular-season game against Buffalo, also missed all of the early camps. He’s a vital cog on the offensive line, having emerged as one of the top guards in the league last season.
He’s also in a contract year, entering the final year of his rookie deal, so all of that bears watching.
Davis has been rehabbing after ACL surgery. He’s one of the team’s core special team players along with Matthew Slater.
Tavai, who is the brother of linebacker Jahlani Tavai, was signed in mid-May, then released a few weeks later, and ultimately brought back. He’s now on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury. That won’t help him nab one of the final 53 spots on the roster.
The trio can be activated from the PUP list at any time.
Training camp details
The Patriots announced the dates and times for the first four practices this season. All four are open to the public. They are: Wednesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and next Sunday at a time to be determined.
Gates will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The dates and times for further training camp practice sessions (including next Sunday) will be announced at a later date.
Once again, the Patriots will hold activities alongside the practices at Gillette Stadium, with a variety of concession stands and attractions for fans.
The team also announced that autographs will be planned after practice sessions each day. As always, practices are free to watch and do not require admission. Parking is also free.