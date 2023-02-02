NFL: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

Patriots owner Robert Kraft congratulates quarterback Bailey Zappe following the win at Cleveland on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Patriots owner Robert Kraft will make one final NFL contract offer to Tom Brady.

Kraft said in a CNN interview on Thursday he wants Brady to sign a one-day deal with New England to formally retire as a member of the organization he led to six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances with the franchise.